TOWER (TOWER) Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Million

TOWER (TOWER) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, TOWER has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOWER has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $546,728.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,782.48 or 1.00007065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001738 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOWER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

