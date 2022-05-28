Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin Buys 3,450 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin purchased 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$772,217.92.

Gregory Knowles Melchin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Tuesday, May 24th, Gregory Knowles Melchin purchased 100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$932.00.

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$9.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.93. The stock has a market cap of C$392.02 million and a P/E ratio of 71.23. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.58 and a 12 month high of C$9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$134.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7254487 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TOT shares. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

About Total Energy Services (Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.