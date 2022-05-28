Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$103.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.19.

Shares of TD opened at $75.61 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

