Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Lifted to “Buy” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17.

Toray Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

