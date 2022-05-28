Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Lifted to “Buy” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17.
Toray Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toray Industries (TRYIY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.