Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Titan Machinery also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-3.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.75.

TITN stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $619.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.65. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

