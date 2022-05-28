Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$3.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.85-3.15 EPS.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $619.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

TITN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 189,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

