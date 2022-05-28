Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$3.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.85-3.15 EPS.
Titan Machinery stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $619.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
TITN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.
Titan Machinery Company Profile (Get Rating)
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.