Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $8.76 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

TLRY opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. Tilray has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Tilray by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tilray by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

