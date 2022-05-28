Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Short Interest Update

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 381.9% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tiga Acquisition by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiga Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Tiga Acquisition by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiga Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.27. 4,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,393. Tiga Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

