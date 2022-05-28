Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.14 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 63,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. Thorne HealthTech has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thorne HealthTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thorne HealthTech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.60.

In other Thorne HealthTech news, Director Saloni S. Varma purchased 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

