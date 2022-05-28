Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Down 69.0% in May

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:THXPF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

About Thor Explorations (Get Rating)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.