TheStreet Downgrades Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to C+

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $619.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 189,843 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 173,881 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 675.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 148,527 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 111,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.