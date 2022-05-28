Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.26 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermon Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE THR opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.93 million, a PE ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.34. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Thermon Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

