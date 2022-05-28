Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE THR traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 85,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,735. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.93 million, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.34.

THR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

