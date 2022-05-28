THEKEY (TKY) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $830,187.48 and approximately $189,485.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000306 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

