The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,596 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $2,704,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 273,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,519,000 after purchasing an additional 87,327 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $177.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.47.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,555 shares of company stock worth $7,679,185. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

