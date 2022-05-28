The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,773,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $129,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,324. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

