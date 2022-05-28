The Sandbox Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $349.33 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $349.33 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00004523 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.00457118 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00178816 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,232,664,778 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

