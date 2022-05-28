The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RSTGF. Barclays lowered The Restaurant Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded The Restaurant Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:RSTGF opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

