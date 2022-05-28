The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,560,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Progressive worth $262,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after buying an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,276,000 after buying an additional 1,022,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after buying an additional 892,596 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2,031.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 905,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,961,000 after buying an additional 863,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Progressive by 31.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,311,000 after purchasing an additional 861,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,944. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $120.34 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.38. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average of $106.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

