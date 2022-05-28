The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

PG stock opened at $148.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $131.94 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.