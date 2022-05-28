The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Boosted by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $5,653,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,841,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

PG stock opened at $148.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day moving average is $155.28. The stock has a market cap of $356.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.