The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kroger by 209.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 13.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

