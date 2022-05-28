The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the April 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:KF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The Korea Fund has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $46.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Korea Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,616,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

