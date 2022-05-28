The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on June 21st

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

IPG opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

