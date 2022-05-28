The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 260.6% from the April 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,243,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HOKCY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. 267,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Hong Kong and China Gas has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

