The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) will announce $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.76. Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.61. The company had a trading volume of 916,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,855. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.13. The company has a market capitalization of $323.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hershey has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,760 shares of company stock worth $2,607,388 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.