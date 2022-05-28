The Graph Price Down 10% Over Last Week (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. In the last week, The Graph has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $949.46 million and $60.22 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

