The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Target Price to $6.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALEC. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alector from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of ALEC opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $766.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.36. Alector has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

