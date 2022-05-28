The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($14.89) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SZU. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.70) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €10.30 ($10.96) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

ETR:SZU opened at €12.37 ($13.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. Südzucker has a twelve month low of €9.75 ($10.37) and a twelve month high of €14.62 ($15.55). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.54.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

