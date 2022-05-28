The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Price Target to $5.00

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EWTX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of -0.11.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $80,136.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $994,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,497,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,316,657.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.5% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

