The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $16.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.57.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.51. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

