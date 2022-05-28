The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target to $20.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,309,250. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.