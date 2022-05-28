The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 128.8% from the April 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FLWPF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,557. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Flowr has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

