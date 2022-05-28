The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of The European Equity Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,019. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The European Equity Fund has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.00.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,884,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The European Equity Fund (Get Rating)

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.