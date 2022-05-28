The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of The European Equity Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,019. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The European Equity Fund has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.00.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
About The European Equity Fund (Get Rating)
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
