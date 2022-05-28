The Community Financial Co. (TCFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.

Community Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Community Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Financial to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Get Community Financial alerts:

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 33.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

TCFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Financial in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 176.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.