Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) PT Lowered to GBX 250 at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TIHRF opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.
Tharisa Company Profile (Get Rating)
