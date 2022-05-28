Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) PT Lowered to GBX 250 at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIHRF opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

Tharisa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

