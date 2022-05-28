Ternoa Tops 1-Day Volume of $428,979.00 (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ternoa has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Ternoa has a total market cap of $11.58 million and approximately $428,979.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.94 or 0.05027532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00508751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00033134 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008696 BTC.

About Ternoa

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,569,211 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ternoa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ternoa using one of the exchanges listed above.

