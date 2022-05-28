TERA Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TERA)

TERA (TERA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a market cap of $367,033.21 and approximately $13.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

