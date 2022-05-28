TEMCO Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.62 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. TEMCO has a total market cap of $11.62 million and $59,943.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TEMCO has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $643.14 or 0.02218670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00507640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00032534 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008792 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars.

