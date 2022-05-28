Telsey Advisory Group Trims Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Target Price to $30.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANF. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,899,000 after buying an additional 119,335 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 690,491 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,688,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,154 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

