Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target to $45.00

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Citi Trends’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CTRN stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 48.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Citi Trends by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citi Trends by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 115,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Citi Trends by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

