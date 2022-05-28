Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Bought by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Tellurian makes up 1.6% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Tellurian worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 126,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tellurian by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of TELL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 12,945,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,367,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 73.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

