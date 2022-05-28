Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.97. 1,255,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,120. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.07. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.90%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $78,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,316.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,872,000 after buying an additional 275,160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 91,273 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

