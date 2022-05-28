Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX stock opened at $290.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.06. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $256.77 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,009,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Teleflex by 108.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 12.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Teleflex by 21.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.