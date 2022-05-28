TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 5,000 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $34,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,445,709 shares in the company, valued at $23,672,020.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $42,650.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $47,650.00.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.57. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $16.53.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

TELA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

