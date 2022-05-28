Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the April 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of THQ traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 80,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,455. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $25.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,956.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

