Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Increases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 5.7% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $23,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after buying an additional 110,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after purchasing an additional 149,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,832,000 after purchasing an additional 42,873 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $47.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $425.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,595. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.93. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

