TE-FOOD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,508.00 (TONE)

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $17,508.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

