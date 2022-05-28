Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives $3.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGB shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 739,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.42 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

