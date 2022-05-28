Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Announces Earnings Results

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

NYSE:TARO opened at $36.58 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 914.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $3,046,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

