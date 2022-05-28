Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Announces Earnings Results

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.
NYSE:TARO opened at $36.58 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 914.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
